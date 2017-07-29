Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash

A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment before safely transferring the skier to medics waiting at the Point Defiance Park boat ramp and taking the skier to a nearby hospital.

The skier reportedly suffered a broken leg and an injured back.

Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Saturday.