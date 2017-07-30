Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives.

Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

Previous coverage:

On July 29 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating a reported custody interference/dispute involving a 7 month-old female baby.  The victim stated Aaron C. Miller and their daughter were last seen at the victim’s parent’s home, located south of Spokane Valley, where they had been staying.  The victim and Miller have joint custody of the child but who should have primary custody has been in dispute.  The victim and members of her family are concerned Miller is attempting to flee the area, and possibly the country, with the child and the assistance of his mother, 66-year-old Anita S. Jackson, who has been in Spokane visiting but resides in Egypt. 

Deputies, with information gained during the initial stage of this investigation, believe the victim’s concern may be correct and are asking for your help locating Miller and their daughter.  However, at this time this appears to be a custody dispute and there is no information the child is in danger of harm.

Aaron Miller is described as a 42 year-old black male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be accompanied by his mother, Anita Jackson, described as a 66 year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Flex with Washington license plates BFE6814.

It is unknown if they are still in Spokane County or have left the area in an unknown direction of travel.  Anyone who has information regarding this incident or has seen Aaron Miller, his daughter, Anita Jackson, or the 2009 Ford Flex they are believed to be traveling in, is urged to call 911 reference Spokane County Sheriff’s Office number #10099850.  

