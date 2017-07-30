Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge

A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area. The man's family tells us something went wrong and the man cracked a rib and punctured a lung in the jump.

Was was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.