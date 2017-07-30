Coast Guard transports possible stroke victim from vessel

Coast Guard transports possible stroke victim from vesselPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument
Minnesota man stabbed seven times over Magic: The Gathering card game argument
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.>>
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a 31-year-old man is facing charges of assault after he allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old man seven times in an argument over a Magic: The Gathering card game just after midnight on Friday. KMSP reports that police responded after Elijah Creech called 911 to report he stabbed a man at his apartment. Investigators report the two men were playing Magic when an argument broke out, and then escalated.>>
3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash
3 killed, 2 hurt in Montana rollover crash
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.>>
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A single-vehicle rollover has left three people dead and two children injured in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol says the accident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90, about six miles south of Deer Lodge.>>
Spokane County deputies looking for man who may be headed to Egypt with 7-month-old daughter
Spokane County deputies looking for man who may be headed to Egypt with 7-month-old daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - On July 29 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating a reported custody interference/dispute involving a 7 month-old female baby. The victim stated Aaron C. Miller and their daughter were last seen at the victim’s parent’s home, located south of Spokane Valley, where they had been staying.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On July 29 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating a reported custody interference/dispute involving a 7 month-old female baby. The victim stated Aaron C. Miller and their daughter were last seen at the victim’s parent’s home, located south of Spokane Valley, where they had been staying.>>
Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge
Boat captain rescues 'Miracle' cat thrown off bridge
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.>>
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge. The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.>>
Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017
Fairchild Air Force Base hosts SkyFest 2017
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.>>
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base's SkyFest Air Show and Open House was in full swing Saturday. The event attracted big crowds and special guests to celebrate Fairchild's 75th Anniversary. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, performing breathtaking stunts and demonstrations in the air.>>
Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash
Coast Guard rescues water skier after 100 mph crash
TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.>>
TACOMA, Wash. - A Coast Guard boat crew rescued an injured Australian water skier after they crashed at approximately 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship in Tacoma, Washington, on Saturday. A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Seattle was already on scene assisting with the event and immediately pulled the skier from the water using special equipment.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Florida suspect caught writing fraud 'to-do' list
Florida suspect caught writing fraud 'to-do' list
MIAMI (AP) - Detectives investigating fraud in Florida hit the jackpot when they executed a search warrant on a suspect's home: he was writing a fraud "to-do" list. The Miami Herald reports that 19-year-old Phyllistone Termine was sentenced last week to 4 ½ years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and access device fraud after investigators found the list among other evidence.>>
MIAMI (AP) - Detectives investigating fraud in Florida hit the jackpot when they executed a search warrant on a suspect's home: he was writing a fraud "to-do" list. The Miami Herald reports that 19-year-old Phyllistone Termine was sentenced last week to 4 ½ years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and access device fraud after investigators found the list among other evidence.>>
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
Officials: Flight in Vegas delayed by naked passenger
Officials: Flight in Vegas delayed by naked passenger
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas was briefly delayed after a passenger removed all their clothes while boarding and approached a flight attendant. The incident occurred Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California. McCarran International Airport says police and medical responders took the passenger for observation.>>
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas was briefly delayed after a passenger removed all their clothes while boarding and approached a flight attendant. The incident occurred Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California. McCarran International Airport says police and medical responders took the passenger for observation.>>
Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
WASHINGTON (AP) - A top White House official says President Donald Trump's wish for more discipline and structure in the West Wing is the reason he's turned to a retired general for his new chief of staff. John Kelly is the currently Homeland Security secretary. He his new job Monday, replacing Reince Priebus.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A top White House official says President Donald Trump's wish for more discipline and structure in the West Wing is the reason he's turned to a retired general for his new chief of staff. John Kelly is the currently Homeland Security secretary. He his new job Monday, replacing Reince Priebus.>>
Coast Guard transports possible stroke victim from vessel
Coast Guard transports possible stroke victim from vessel
A helicopter Coast Guard crew on the Oregon coast picked up a 65-year-old passenger experiencing possible stroke symptoms from a charter vessel so the person could get medical help. Officials say the crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Astoria responded at about 1 p.m. Saturday after the charter vessel crew reported one of the passengers had a complete loss of short-term memory.>>
A helicopter Coast Guard crew on the Oregon coast picked up a 65-year-old passenger experiencing possible stroke symptoms from a charter vessel so the person could get medical help. Officials say the crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Astoria responded at about 1 p.m. Saturday after the charter vessel crew reported one of the passengers had a complete loss of short-term memory.>>
Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, but some Republicans in Congress are intensifying their calls to investigate her and other Obama administration officials. Congressional investigations have escalated into Russian meddling and possible links to President Donald Trump's campaign, and now some Republicans say the investigations should focus more on Democrats.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, but some Republicans in Congress are intensifying their calls to investigate her and other Obama administration officials. Congressional investigations have escalated into Russian meddling and possible links to President Donald Trump's campaign, and now some Republicans say the investigations should focus more on Democrats.>>
Gianforte to fulfill assault sentence with Montana nonprofit
Gianforte to fulfill assault sentence with Montana nonprofit
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children. The Republican was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service as part of his sentence for attacking Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before Gianforte was elected in the May 25 special congressional election.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children. The Republican was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service as part of his sentence for attacking Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before Gianforte was elected in the May 25 special congressional election.>>
20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona
20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - A spectacular fire at a music festival in Spain has forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers in Barcelona, the regional government says. Images show towering flames consuming a large outdoor stage Saturday night at the "Tomorrowland" electronic music festival held at Barcelona's Parc de Can Zam.>>
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - A spectacular fire at a music festival in Spain has forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers in Barcelona, the regional government says. Images show towering flames consuming a large outdoor stage Saturday night at the "Tomorrowland" electronic music festival held at Barcelona's Parc de Can Zam.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
Spokane County deputies looking for man who may be headed to Egypt with 7-month-old daughter
Spokane County deputies looking for man who may be headed to Egypt with 7-month-old daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - On July 29 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating a reported custody interference/dispute involving a 7 month-old female baby. The victim stated Aaron C. Miller and their daughter were last seen at the victim’s parent’s home, located south of Spokane Valley, where they had been staying.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On July 29 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies began investigating a reported custody interference/dispute involving a 7 month-old female baby. The victim stated Aaron C. Miller and their daughter were last seen at the victim’s parent’s home, located south of Spokane Valley, where they had been staying.>>