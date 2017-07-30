Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.

Around 3:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol reports a juvenile driver was headed westbound on I-90 with three juvenile passengers in a 2001 red Mercury Sable when the driver fell asleep. The driver overcorrected and left the road. The car rolled and came to rest on its top. Washington State Patrol says one unrestrained passenger was ejected in the crash. A second unrestrained passenger remained in the vehicle but sustained serious injuries.

All were taken to Sacred Heart for their injuries. One of the passengers was taken to the hospital by Life Flight helicopter.

Since all involved in the crash were juveniles, additional information about their identities has not been released.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available Sunday.