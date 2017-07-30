British Columbia 6-year-old evacuated from wildfire reunited with missing cat

Over 20 wildfire are still burning in Canada's British Columbia province, but some of the thousands of evacuated residents have been allowed to return home. One of those families is the Kowals, who were told to evacuate as wildfires raged near the town of 100 Mile House.

The family evacuated two weeks ago. They couldn't bring all their pets with them, so they left their cat, Ivy, with relatives who didn't have to evacuate. Somehow, Ivy went missing.

Shannon Kowal tells CBC News that her 6-year-old daughter Kinzey had a special bond with Ivy and she was devastated, feeling this was just another blow to her children who had already been through so much.

So Shannon put a plea out to friends on Facebook to keep an eye out for the snow-white cat, knowing that finding Ivy would be a long shot.

Kowal said she got a message within 24 hours saying someone had spotted the cat in a forested area, quite a ways from where the cat had gone missing two weeks earlier. Kowal's brother took Kinzey and her sister to check it out.

"When she got out of the car, literally Kinzey called her cat just one time and the cat ran out of the bush and jumped into her arms," Shannon told CBC.

Shannon posted a video of the reunion on Facebook.

"2 weeks later thanks to the power of social media we found our baby," Shannon wrote.