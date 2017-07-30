Honolulu passes 'distracted walking' law

Washington's new distracted driving law has been the subject of some debate since it went into effect earlier this month, but in Hawaii a different type of distraction law is sparking discussion.

The new motto in Honolulu is "don't walk and cross" after Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill Thursday that bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other devices while crossing the street. The measure was introduced by Councilman Brandon Elefante and aims to increase responsibility of pedestrians while on the road.

Some have called the bill "intrusive" and "local government overreach," while supporters feel the new law is needed to keep pedestrians safe and distraction free.

The first violation carries a fine between $15 and $35, but each additional violation increases the fine up to $99.

The new law will go into effect on October 25.