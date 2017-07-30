Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman gets stolen SUV back, but cat still missing

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A local woman is desperate to find her missing cat, Sophie, after the cat was inside her SUV when thieves took off in it.

Lori Steele just recently moved back to the Spokane area. She said her SUV was full of every single thing she owns, but her cat is a loss she just can't cope with. She said, "Help Me Hayley" to hopefully get some answers.

Lori said the thieves took her SUV in a North Spokane neighborhood when she chased after her other cat. She said she was loading both of the cats into the car and preparing to leave. In the seconds it took her to run after her other cat, the crooks swooped in, stealing everything, including Sophie.

Spokane Police have recovered the stolen SUV. She said the vast majority of her property, including books and a computer she uses for school, is gone. To her knowledge, no arrests have been made in connection to her case.

Lori said she is left heartbroken. She said Sophie is family to her.

"For the first few days, I walked nonstop, until my feet were bloody and I was dehydrated," she said. "I was just walking and looking."

Lori said she can't sleep because she's so worried about Sophie.

"She's really a sweetheart," she said. "She's not used to being outside. She's really timid."

Lori said her SUV had several windows smashed out, despite the thieves having the keys. It also had several items that are not hers inside. Her wallet, phone, clothes, and family photos are still gone.

Sophie was recently shaved, but the picture above will hopefully give the public an idea of what she looks like.

If you know anything about this case, please call Spokane Police 

    •   