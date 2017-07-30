Memorial held one year after fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash

One year after a boat crash on Lake Coeur d'Alene killed three people, family and friends of those killed are holding a memorial service to show support for those still grieving their loss.

21-year-old Caitlin Breeze of Spokane, 34-year-old Justin Luhr of Medical Lake, and 21-year-old Justin Honken of Post Falls were boating together on Lake Coeur d'Alene on July 30, 2016, when another boat crashed into theirs, killing them.

So far, no charges have been filed against the people in the other boat, but Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh told KHQ in May that the case was still open and active and charges are still possible.

The memorial was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Independence Point.