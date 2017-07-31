Trump to award first Medal of Honor to Vietnam Army medic - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump to award first Medal of Honor to Vietnam Army medic

This 1969 photo shows James McCloughan, right, with a platoon interpreter in Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam. This 1969 photo shows James McCloughan, right, with a platoon interpreter in Nui Yon Hill in Vietnam.

WASHINGTON (AP) - An Army medic from Michigan who risked his life nine times to rescue comrades in Vietnam is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.
    
Trump is set to present America's highest military honor to 71-year-old James McCloughan (mih-KLOO'-uhn) at the White House.
    
McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who was drafted into the Army and sent to Southeast Asia. He repeatedly entered the "kill zone" to rescue wounded comrades during the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in 1969, even as he was being pelted with shrapnel from a rocket propelled grenade.
    
McCloughan told The Associated Press in an interview last month that the battle was the worst two days of his life.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

