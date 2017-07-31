TV celebrates books with PBS series 'Great American Read' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

TV celebrates books with PBS series 'Great American Read'

Posted: Updated:

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - PBS says it will celebrate the joy of reading with a new series and a vote on America's best-loved novel.
    
PBS said the show, with the working title "The Great American Read," aims to start a national conversation about inspiring and influential books. The eight-part series will debut in spring 2018.
    
Working with market research firm YouGov, PBS and the show's producers surveyed people about their favorite books.
    
The top 100 novels will be drawn from those surveys, with help from an advisory committee that may add titles. Among the rules: Only one book or series per author.
    
Voting will be conducted during the show's run, with the No. 1 pick revealed during the finale.
    
PBS said community reading programs and digital and social media elements also are planned.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Sunday, July 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 01:45:56 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt

    Sunday, July 30 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-07-30 22:58:34 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon.  They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe.  It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report