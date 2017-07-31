TV celebrates books with PBS series 'Great American Read'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - PBS says it will celebrate the joy of reading with a new series and a vote on America's best-loved novel.



PBS said the show, with the working title "The Great American Read," aims to start a national conversation about inspiring and influential books. The eight-part series will debut in spring 2018.



Working with market research firm YouGov, PBS and the show's producers surveyed people about their favorite books.



The top 100 novels will be drawn from those surveys, with help from an advisory committee that may add titles. Among the rules: Only one book or series per author.



Voting will be conducted during the show's run, with the No. 1 pick revealed during the finale.



PBS said community reading programs and digital and social media elements also are planned.

