12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway

JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.



Eleven of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving one still at large. Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, is the last remaining escapee from the Walker County Jail. Kilpatrick was jailed for alleged drug offenses.



The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.



It's unclear how the inmates were able to escape from the jail.



The inmates are between 18 to 30 years old and were imprisoned on charges ranging from attempted murder to disorderly conduct.



On its Facebook page, Jasper police asked downtown residents to stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

