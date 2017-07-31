12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large

UPDATE:



JASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening.



According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.



The group then fled, throwing off their orange uniforms and using blankets to climb over a fence topped with razor wire.



Walker County Sheriff James Underwood says, "It may sound crazy, but these people are crazy like a fox." He said the prisoners saved peanut butter from food regularly served at the jail. "They love peanut butter sandwiches," he said.



As of Tuesday morning, Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, is the last remaining escapee from the Walker County Jail. All other 11 inmates have been recaptured. Kilpatrick was jailed for alleged drug offenses.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder.



The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.



The inmates are between 18 to 30 years old and were imprisoned on charges ranging from attempted murder to disorderly conduct.



On its Facebook page, Jasper police asked downtown residents to stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting.

