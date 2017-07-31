Judge orders FAA to reconsider regulating airline seat size

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

An appeals court panel says federal officials should reconsider whether to regulate the size of airline seats in the name of safety.



One of the judges calls it the case of the incredible shrinking airline seat.



On Friday, a three-judge panel for the federal appeals court in Washington ordered the FAA to take a second look at its seating policies. The FAA is being ordered to review its decision not to regulate seat size on commercial aircraft. The agency previously denied passenger pleas that it step in and set standards to protect health and safety.



In the last decade airline seats have narrowed from eighteen and a half inches to seventeen inches.

A passenger group called Flyers Rights challenged the FAA in court, saying cramped planes are a safety hazard and the FAA needs to do something about it.



The FAA says it is studying the ruling.

