Spokane leaders seek tighter controls over ride services

The city of Spokane for years has allowed ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber to operate with fewer regulations than traditional taxis.

Now city leaders say they'll seek tighter controls when the companies' new contracts expire at the end of the year.

Cab drivers have been lobbying the Spokane City Council for years to subject those taking fares from smartphone apps to the same scrutiny.

The Spokesman-Review says the city has responded with short-term agreements made directly with the two most popular ride-hailing companies while waiting for the state Legislature to act.

The Washington Legislature has been mulling the regulation of ride-hailing firms, but those efforts stalled in the House of Representatives this year. Lyft and Uber favor a statewide regulatory framework.

