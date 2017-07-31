Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed with KHQ they are searching for a cougar in Spokane Valley after several reports of one in the area of 13th and Adams. 

KHQ's Hayley Guenthner went to the scene Monday morning and just as Fish and Wildlife officers were leaving, a neighbor heard the cougar growl again, and the search has now resumed once again. 

Officials are scouring the area using dogs to try and find the cougar. 

If you're in the area, be on the lookout and report any sightings. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:57:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

    >>

  • 12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway

    12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:43 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:43:09 GMT

    JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

    >>

    JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

    Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-07-31 19:03:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed with KHQ they are searching for a cougar in Spokane Valley after several reports of one in the area of 13th and Adams.  KHQ's Hayley Guenthner went to the scene Monday morning and just as Fish and Wildlife officers were leaving, a neighbor heard the cougar growl again, and the search has now resumed once again.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed with KHQ they are searching for a cougar in Spokane Valley after several reports of one in the area of 13th and Adams.  KHQ's Hayley Guenthner went to the scene Monday morning and just as Fish and Wildlife officers were leaving, a neighbor heard the cougar growl again, and the search has now resumed once again.  

    >>

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:57:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

    >>

  • Reports: Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job

    Reports: Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:53:14 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director post only 10 days after he was appointed, multiple outlets confirmed. The decision came at the request of John Kelly, the president's new chief of staff, according to the New York Times. The newspaper said that Scaramucci "boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff." 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director post only 10 days after he was appointed, multiple outlets confirmed. The decision came at the request of John Kelly, the president's new chief of staff, according to the New York Times. The newspaper said that Scaramucci "boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff." 

    >>
    •   