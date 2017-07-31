Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed with KHQ they are searching for a cougar in Spokane Valley after several reports of one in the area of 13th and Adams.

KHQ's Hayley Guenthner went to the scene Monday morning and just as Fish and Wildlife officers were leaving, a neighbor heard the cougar growl again, and the search has now resumed once again.

Officials are scouring the area using dogs to try and find the cougar.

If you're in the area, be on the lookout and report any sightings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.