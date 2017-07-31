Reports: Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job

President Donald Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director post only 10 days after he was appointed, multiple outlets confirmed.

The decision came at the request of John Kelly, the president's new chief of staff, according to the New York Times. The newspaper said that Scaramucci "boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff."

The decision came just days after Scaramucci unloaded on Kelly's predecessor, Reince Priebus, and White House advisor Steve Bannon in an expletive-laden rant to a New Yorker reporter.

