White House: Scaramucci out to give Kelly 'clean slate'Posted: Updated:
Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway
JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
Idaho health insurers propose steep rate hikes for 2018
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's health insurers say they're asking for steep rate hikes for coverage next year because of uncertainty from the federal government. On average, rates among the five insurers that sell plans on the Idaho-based health exchange are proposed to go up 38 percent. However, Regence BlueShield of Idaho is seeking the highest overall rate increase with a 51 percent price spike to their plans.>>
Washington primary has dozens of races, ballots measures
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington voters across the state will weigh in on dozens of races and ballot measures in Tuesday's primary election. According to the secretary of state's office, there are 825 candidates in 244 contests and 55 ballot measures in a total of 226 jurisdictions.>>
Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is setting an aggressive deadline to pass the first tax code rewrite since 1986. A White House aide, Marc Short, says officials hope to have the House pass a tax overhaul in October that the Senate could then approve in November. There are scant details about the rewrite itself, but the administration is planning a significant amount of promotion to generate support for it.>>
Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD according to the victim. Deputies were called to a home near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.>>
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
White House: Scaramucci out to give Kelly 'clean slate'
WASHINGTON - The White House says Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his job as communications director to give President Donald Trump's new chief of staff a "clean slate."That's according to a statement by the press secretary. Scaramucci "felt it was best" and wants to give John Kelly "the ability to build his own team," the statement says. Kelly was sworn in Monday as chief of staff.>>
Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
Spokane leaders seek tighter controls over ride services
SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane for years has allowed ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber to operate with fewer regulations than traditional taxis. Now city leaders say they'll seek tighter controls when the companies' new contracts expire at the end of the year.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The city of Spokane for years has allowed ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber to operate with fewer regulations than traditional taxis. Now city leaders say they'll seek tighter controls when the companies' new contracts expire at the end of the year. Cab drivers have been lobbying the Spokane City Council for years to subject those taking fares from smartphone apps to the same scrutiny.>>
Calling all Seahawks fans! Single-game tickets go on sale today
KHQ.COM - Football is still weeks away but single game tickets for the Seahawks home games go on sale Monday, July 31, 2017 at CenturyLink Field. Single game tickets sold at the CenturyLink Field On-Sale Event will be $65.50 each. Those who can't purchase tickets in person can buy them online through Ticket Master here: http://www.seahawks.com/tickets Fans 15 years and older can purchase up to 4 tickets total.>>
Judge orders FAA to reconsider regulating airline seat size
An appeals court panel says federal officials should reconsider whether to regulate the size of airline seats in the name of safety. One of the judges calls it the case of the incredible shrinking airline seat. On Friday, a three-judge panel for the federal appeals court in Washington ordered the FAA to take a second look at its seating policies.
