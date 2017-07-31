Small plane goes down in Puget Sound

A small plane has crashed in Puget Sound off Seattle and the two occupants were able to escape without injury.

KOMO reports that authorities say the aircraft crashed Monday offshore near the West Seattle neighborhood.

The Coast Guard, Seattle Fire Department and Seattle police responded to the scene. The submerged plane was resting upright in fairly shallow water about 100 feet from the shore.

