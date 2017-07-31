Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' ac - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD, according to the victim. 

Deputies were called to a motorhome near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck. 

Deputies were told the victim was in a motorhome on the property with 35-year-old Raymond Pfluger, who she has known for several years.

The victim and Pfluger were arguing about him possibly stealing items from her when she says Pfluger grabbed her by the throat. The victim started screaming and thought that Pfluger had hit her until she realized he was holding a pocket knife and she had actually been stabbed. The victim broke free and managed to flee the motorhome and call for help. 

The victim told deputies Pfluger told her he was high on LSD and fled the area before they arrived. Deputies found several articles of clothing Pfluger had stripped off as he fled the scene. 

Deputies searched the area with the help of a K9, but were unable to locate Pfluger. 

Pfluger faces charges of 1st Degree Assault and 1st Degree Robbery. 

If you know where he is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. 

  • Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    Monday, July 31 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-07-31 18:57:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

  • Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-30 18:12:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

  • Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

    Monday, July 31 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:32:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.

  • Idaho health insurers propose steep rate hikes for 2018

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:37:35 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's health insurers say they're asking for steep rate hikes for coverage next year because of uncertainty from the federal government. On average, rates among the five insurers that sell plans on the Idaho-based health exchange are proposed to go up 38 percent. However, Regence BlueShield of Idaho is seeking the highest overall rate increase with a 51 percent price spike to their plans.

  • Washington primary has dozens of races, ballots measures

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:31:32 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington voters across the state will weigh in on dozens of races and ballot measures in Tuesday's primary election. According to the secretary of state's office, there are 825 candidates in 244 contests and 55 ballot measures in a total of 226 jurisdictions.

  • Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:27:47 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is setting an aggressive deadline to pass the first tax code rewrite since 1986. A White House aide, Marc Short, says officials hope to have the House pass a tax overhaul in October that the Senate could then approve in November. There are scant details about the rewrite itself, but the administration is planning a significant amount of promotion to generate support for it.

