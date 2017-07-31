Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck

Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD, according to the victim.

Deputies were called to a motorhome near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.

Deputies were told the victim was in a motorhome on the property with 35-year-old Raymond Pfluger, who she has known for several years.

The victim and Pfluger were arguing about him possibly stealing items from her when she says Pfluger grabbed her by the throat. The victim started screaming and thought that Pfluger had hit her until she realized he was holding a pocket knife and she had actually been stabbed. The victim broke free and managed to flee the motorhome and call for help.

The victim told deputies Pfluger told her he was high on LSD and fled the area before they arrived. Deputies found several articles of clothing Pfluger had stripped off as he fled the scene.

Deputies searched the area with the help of a K9, but were unable to locate Pfluger.

Pfluger faces charges of 1st Degree Assault and 1st Degree Robbery.

If you know where he is, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.