Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 31st

Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 31stPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway
JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.>>
JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
House of Charity to open 24/7 just in time for heat spell
House of Charity to open 24/7 just in time for heat spell
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year, Spokane’s House of Charity (HOC) attempted to become a full-time service center for the homeless, but that plan didn’t last. But starting Tuesday, a few days into dangerous heat spell, HOC is once again prepared to run 24/7. Staff at HOC says opening their doors full-time is completely coincidental, and not due to the hot temperatures.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year, Spokane’s House of Charity (HOC) attempted to become a full-time service center for the homeless, but that plan didn’t last. But starting Tuesday, a few days into dangerous heat spell, HOC is once again prepared to run 24/7. Staff at HOC says opening their doors full-time is completely coincidental, and not due to the hot temperatures.>>
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
City of Spokane reaches homeless youth housing goal
City of Spokane reaches homeless youth housing goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - Housing 100 kids in 100 days – that was the goal the City of Spokane set and they exceeded it. In the time the campaign was on, they housed 102 homeless youth. Brandi Murphy is one of them. She moved from Seattle to Spokane with her boyfriend five months ago in hopes of a better life.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Housing 100 kids in 100 days – that was the goal the City of Spokane set and they exceeded it. In the time the campaign was on, they housed 102 homeless youth. Brandi Murphy is one of them. She moved from Seattle to Spokane with her boyfriend five months ago in hopes of a better life.>>
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck
Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD according to the victim. Deputies were called to a home near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD according to the victim. Deputies were called to a home near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.>>
Coeur d'Alene teachers work to redesign reading curriculum
Coeur d'Alene teachers work to redesign reading curriculum
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At one point -- it doesn’t matter how long ago -- we were all first graders. And as years go by, methods for getting kids excited to read change. On Monday, teachers in Coeur d’Alene Schools are sitting where their kids sit. “We've gathered a group of teachers and administrators and instructional coaches to begin our work this year in redesigning much of how we teach reading,” Kate Orozco said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At one point -- it doesn’t matter how long ago -- we were all first graders. And as years go by, methods for getting kids excited to read change. On Monday, teachers in Coeur d’Alene Schools are sitting where their kids sit. “We've gathered a group of teachers and administrators and instructional coaches to begin our work this year in redesigning much of how we teach reading,” Kate Orozco said.>>
Friends remember victims of fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash one year later
Friends remember victims of fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash one year later
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Videos and pictures show the grim images the night Justin Honken, Justin Luhr, and Caitlyn Breeze lost their lives. “Our hearts were breaking,” Lili Hare said. Hare worked with Caitlyn Breeze at the Clinkerdagger restaurant. “We had a sense that something was wrong,” she said. Breeze, Honken, and Luhr’s bodies would be found days later.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Videos and pictures show the grim images the night Justin Honken, Justin Luhr, and Caitlyn Breeze lost their lives. “Our hearts were breaking,” Lili Hare said. Hare worked with Caitlyn Breeze at the Clinkerdagger restaurant. “We had a sense that something was wrong,” she said. Breeze, Honken, and Luhr’s bodies would be found days later.>>
Maine lobster boat crew saves eagle from Atlantic Ocean
Maine lobster boat crew saves eagle from Atlantic Ocean
BIRCH HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine lobster boat crew has saved an eagle that it spotted struggling in the Atlantic Ocean. John Chipman, of Birch Harbor, said Monday that he came across the wet and weary raptor near Schoodic Island. He says it appeared to be relieved to see the boat and even tried to hop on board last Thursday.>>
BIRCH HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine lobster boat crew has saved an eagle that it spotted struggling in the Atlantic Ocean. John Chipman, of Birch Harbor, said Monday that he came across the wet and weary raptor near Schoodic Island. He says it appeared to be relieved to see the boat and even tried to hop on board last Thursday.>>