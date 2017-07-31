Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 31st

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (AP) -- Authorities in upstate New York have captured an alligator that got loose.

According to Animal Adventure Park, New York state Department of Environmental Conservation crews captured the renegade reptile Saturday behind the fairgrounds in rural Whitney Point. Sightings of the alligator were first reported July 22.

Officials say the alligator is 3 feet, 3 inches long. They believe it's someone's pet.

The alligator will be quarantined and then permanently placed in an exhibit at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. The privately owned zoo, just east of Binghamton, is home to April the giraffe, whose pregnancy and birthing of a male calf was an internet sensation this year.

Staffers at Animal Adventure say they are looking forward to educating visitors about the alligator.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) -- A 25-foot electric passenger train and hauling trailer that were stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area were recovered Monday, police said.

The train was in a black utility trailer in Pleasant Hill when it was stolen from a parking lot Saturday night or early Sunday, police said.

KTVU reports both were discovered on Monday morning in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek.

The train and trailer are owned by the Fun and Game Experts, a 25-year-old amusement rental company.

Owner Eric Sossamon said the colorful, trackless train seats 16 to 20 people comfortably and makes regular appearances at festivals and parties.

A woman who spotted the trailer in question near her workplace took a photo of it and posted it to Sossamon's Facebook page Monday morning. This led police to investigate and recover both the train and trailer. No arrests have been made.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (AP) -- This wasn't the intent when an Ohio police chief left his business card for a resident: The officer discovered that a woman later used the rolled-up card to snort heroin.

Canal Fulton Police Chief Douglas Swartz shared the story on Facebook with a plea for people to call emergency responders if they come across drugs rather than touching potentially dangerous substances themselves.

Swartz says someone found the woman passed out on Sunday and brought her to the police station seeking help, along with spilled powder that the well-intentioned observer had scooped up with his bare hands.

Swartz says touching drugs is a bad idea because with some drugs, even minimal exposure can be deadly.

He says the woman must seek drug treatment and will face charges if she doesn't.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) LEQUIRE, Okla. - A 72-year-old Oklahoma woman refused to let more than a dozen copperhead snakes slither under her home unchecked Friday, using a shotgun, shovel and rake handle to crush and blast the critters to death.

The woman, identified only as Mrs. Newby, was dubbed the "snake killer" after she was spotted with 11 dead reptiles on the ground, neighbor Susan Thompson wrote in a Facebook post.

"Mrs Newby killed 11 copperheads last night at her house ! She's a snake killer if you need help call her ! She is 72 years old!" Thompson wrote in the caption.

Mrs. Newby won't be letting any other serpents slither their way into her life, either. Thompson said her determined neighbor planned to "sit outside last night and wait for some more" snakes. As of Sunday, 17 snakes have been killed -- and there could be more.

Thompson later added that Mrs. Newby, who appeared smiling and waving in the photo, had used a shotgun, shovel and rake handle to kill the snakes.

"Oh my goodness !!! That is just crazy. !!!" one person commented.

"Bless her heart!" another person wrote.

"I know her it's been years since I've seen her but I used to keep her grand daughter Madelyn," a friend commented, to which Thompson replied, "yep, that's her then!"

Thompson later called Mrs. Newby an "awesome lady," adding that she "sure does love her."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Spirit Airlines flight leaving Las Vegas this weekend was delayed after a male passenger got naked while boarding and approached a flight attendant, according to a spokesman for a Nevada airport.

The incident unfolded Saturday on a plane bound for Oakland, California.

"He removed his clothes and then approached a flight attendant," McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones told KSNV. "Metro officers were called and he was given medical attention."

Police and medical responders took the passenger for observation, the airport said.

The passenger received medical treatement after the episode, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The flight was delayed by about 30 minutes and arrived approximately 20 minutes late, according to KTNV.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- The water near the base of Niagara Falls turned an alarming shade of black before tourists' eyes following a foul-smelling discharge from a wastewater treatment plant.

The water board for the city of Niagara Falls, New York, says Saturday's discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins.

Video taken from a helicopter shows black-colored water along the Niagara River's U.S. shoreline below the falls that border the country and Canada. The inky water enveloped the dock for the popular Maid of the Mist tour boats.

Officials say the blackish water contained accumulated solids and carbon residue but no organic oils or solvents. They described the odor as "normal sewer water discharge smell." The board says the discharge was within permitted limits.

The black water dissipated by Sunday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT'-uh) responded to a museum alarm late Friday night and discovered the 5-inch (12.7-centimeter) high, solid-gold replica had been stolen.

Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in Paris shortly after their historic space mission. Armstrong, a Wapakoneta native, became the first person to step onto the moon's surface in 1969.

Police say the value of the replica cannot be determined.

The FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting Wapakoneta police in investigating the theft.

Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida charter boat captain couldn't believe his eyes when he saw a creature falling from a bridge.

The Panama City News Herald reports Capt. Jordan Smith was traveling near a Destin bridge on Thursday when an animal was apparently thrown off.

The 35-year-old Smith said he moved his boat closer to the site of the splash, thinking it might be an otter. But then he saw two orange eyes looking at him in fear - it was a cat.

Smith used a net to pull the feline out of the water. The cat proceeded to grab hold of his arm all the way back to shore.

Smith says the cat has been taken to a vet, and he plans to adopt her.

Her name? Smith says he's thinking, "Miracle."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Convinced there were monsters in her new home, one 4-year-old in Colorado took charge, seeking help from local police to roust them out.

Sidney Fahrenbruch was sure the Denver area house she and her family had recently moved into was just full of them. She worried that they would come out at night and hurt her family.

"Well, cause I heard sounds when people weren't up," she explained to KDVR.

So, at a community event, Sydney asked Longmont police officer David Bonday for help.

"She met officer Bonday and asked him if he would come search for monsters in our house," Sidney's mom, Megan Fahrenbruch, told the station.

Bonday, who has no experience monster hunting, still agreed to help. He went to the Fahrenbruch home Sunday and helped Sidney investigate.

"She just checked under the couch, but he wanted to make sure there weren't any under the couch cushions," Megan Fahrenbruch said. "And then they ended up going in the front yard to make sure there was no monster activity in the front yard."

Good news: KDVR reported that the investigation did not turn up any monsters, and Sidney now calls Bonday her best friend.

"It's just amazing the confidence he's given her," Megan Fahrenbruch said.

An aspiring police officer, Sidney often visits the Longmont Police Department, bringing candy at Halloween, pies at Thanksgiving, cookies at Christmastime, her mother said.

"She wants to grow up and be a cop and help other people find monsters as well," Megan Fahrenbruch said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) - Who doesn't love going to Outback Steakhouse? Good food, fun times, satanic rituals... wait, what?

A recent deep dive by Twitter user @eatmyaesthetics into the restaurant chain's locations had the internet raising some eyebrows. The user's tweet has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and has started an intense investigation into the real intentions of the popular steakhouse.

The layout of Outback's locations in several cities bear an eerie resemblance to a pentagram, a symbol used within Wiccan practice and in ancient cultures, but is also often associated with the practice of Satanism in the U.S.

So of course, the Twitter community came together to try to figure out just what could Outback Steakhouse be planning? Things got pretty serious. People needed answers.

Eventually it started to get a little out of hand and the restaurant itself had to step in to set the record straight. Maybe it all just comes back to the But really - turns out it's all just a coincidence. With almost 1,000 locations, it's bound to create some crazy shapes if you look hard enough.

While we think it's safe to say that this rumor is quashed (for now), this strange coincidence goes to show that there's a little bit of Charlie Day in all of us.

