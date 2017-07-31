Idaho health insurers propose steep rate hikes for 2018 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho health insurers propose steep rate hikes for 2018

Posted:
BOISE, Idaho -

Idaho's health insurers say they're asking for steep rate hikes for coverage next year because of uncertainty from the federal government.

On average, rates among the five insurers that sell plans on the Idaho-based health exchange are proposed to go up 38 percent. However, Regence BlueShield of Idaho is seeking the highest overall rate increase with a 51 percent price spike to their plans.

Meanwhile, insurance companies want to increase the cost of the exchange's most popular plan - known as the silver plan - on average by 50 percent.

The state's Department of Insurance released the proposed rates on Monday. Insurers will now spend the next few months negotiating the finalized rates with the department.

Director Dean Cameron says he's deeply disappointed by the rate increases and blamed the double-digit hikes on threats from the federal government to stop funding key aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it's the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn't hard to find. It's something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. "I went swimming in the Pine River Park," he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.

  Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.

  Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane. 

  Small plane goes down in Puget Sound

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A small plane has crashed in Puget Sound off Seattle and the two occupants were able to escape without injury.

  Families in Marysville high school shooting settle lawsuit for $18M

    SEATTLE (AP) - The families of five Washington state high school students shot in a high school cafeteria in 2014 have settled a lawsuit against the schools district's insurance company for $18 million.

  Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD according to the victim.  Deputies were called to a home near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck. 

