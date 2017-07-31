Are you ready to play?

It's time to get in the game, announcing 2017 CvC Game On, Friday, August 11 at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars. We are playing for a purpose, taking backyard games to a new level in the nicest yard around.

Please join us for the 2017 Spokane CvC Game On to enjoy an interactive, one-of-a-kind festive event complete with games, dancing with The Cronkites, dinner and auctions. We are throwing out the standard gala playbook and pivoting forward to include more than just Shooting Out Cancer.

Think Field Day, from elementary school, for adults. Often thought of as the best day at school, this will be the most fun 'gala' you'll ever attend. You'll have the chance to try or watch traditional sports and non-traditional activities at the beautiful locally owned estate of Arbor Crest Wine Cellars.

• Shoot Out Cancer basketball free-throw

• Throw Out Cancer football accuracy

• Sink It for Good golfing

VIP tickets include early entrance for exclusive time for free play with all-stars, heavy appetizers, and complimentary wine/beer. All Game On! tickets include two free play tokens for Game Time competitions, drink tickets, dinner, and entertainment. Additional tokens for play are $25.

See you at Game On!