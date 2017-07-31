WATCH: Colorado officer helps 4-year-old search for monsters in new home

A police officer in Longmont, Colorado, is going viral Monday after he went above and beyond last week to help a 4-year-old girl named Sidney feel comfortable in her home.

Megan Fahrenbruch posted two short videos of Longmont Police Officer Bonday helping Sidney, decked out in her own police uniform and using the officer's flashlight, search under the couch and in the yard for monsters. Fahrenbruch says Sidney met Officer Bonday at a community forum and asked him to come help her clear the home of potential monsters.

After a thorough sweep of the home, Fahrenbruch wrote that her daughter was "on cloud 10 for the rest of the day."

"Monsters can be a frightening experience for children. It turns out though, that with a little help, you really can get these unfriendly folks out of your house," Longmont Police wrote in a Facebook post of their own. "We are pretty convinced this young lady will be a police officer one day."

Nice work, Officer Bonday and Sidney!