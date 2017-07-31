Worth the Wait: 103-year-old Rochester woman gets motorcycle dre - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Worth the Wait: 103-year-old Rochester woman gets motorcycle dream granted

by Katie Karl, Content Coordinator
ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A 103-year-old Rochester, Minnesota woman's dream of riding a motorcycle has finally come true.

Bert Mullenbach said it was a dream of hers for years but she didn't think it would ever actually happen. However, all of that changed last week when her dentist, Fred Carlson offered to take her for a spin on his motorcycle.

Once on-board, she sped through the streets of Rochester for 15 miles with the wind at her back. "I just forgot my age entirely I didn't even think about it," said Mullenbach. 

