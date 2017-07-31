Friends remember victims of fatal Coeur d'Alene boat crash one year later

Videos and pictures show the grim images the night Justin Honken, Justin Luhr, and Caitlyn Breeze lost their lives.

“Our hearts were breaking,” Lili Hare said.

Hare worked with Caitlyn Breeze at the Clinkerdagger restaurant.

“We had a sense that something was wrong,” she said.

Breeze, Honken, and Luhr’s bodies would be found days later.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Threemile Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene when a Mastercraft, owned by Dennis Magner of Spokane, hit the victims' boat.

“They thought they ran into rocks because they didn't see any other boats on the water,” Lt. Stu Miller said in a previous interview.

365 days later, a somber candlelight vigil was held to remember Honken, Luhr, and Breeze.

It was an emotional time for loved ones as they shared their favorite memories.

Friends say the vigil just goes to show how big of an impact the three had on so many people throughout our region.

“To walk alongside somebody that is going through that is all we can do is love and be there and be present,” Hare said, “but there's so many people that wanted to be here. I am actually excited that we have this many... but so many more wanted to come because there's that many people that care."

Prosecutors are still reviewing the case.

It’s unknown if Dennis Magner will face any charges.

Sheriff’s detectives say Magner gave them false information just after the crash.

Meanwhile, two wrongful death suits have been filed against Magner in Kootenai County. One by Justin Honken’s family and the other by Caitlyn Breeze’s