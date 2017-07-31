Coeur d'Alene teachers work to redesign reading curriculum

At one point -- it doesn’t matter how long ago -- we were all first graders.

And as years go by, methods for getting kids excited to read change.

On Monday, teachers in Coeur d’Alene Schools are sitting where their kids sit.

“We've gathered a group of teachers and administrators and instructional coaches to begin our work this year in redesigning much of how we teach reading,” Kate Orozco said.

Orozco is the Director of Elementary Education for the school district. She says she’s excited for the opportunity to take on this effort.

“They are learning how to make sense of their reading, they're learning how to have a conversation with the author in their head, they're learning how to ask the right questions of themselves and the text itself, a whole series of thinking strategies,” she said.

The initiative is to get all Coeur d’Alene students, grades kindergarten through third grade, reading proficiently.

Sumer Comfort, a first grade teacher at Ramsey Elementary, says her students are already picking up the message.

“I had students that just were joyful to open a book and one of the days they looked forward to most was book shopping day,” she said.

Comfort and the rest of the teachers will put their new skills to use on September 5, 2017, the first day of school in Coeur d’Alene.