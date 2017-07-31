City of Spokane reaches homeless youth housing goal

Housing 100 kids in 100 days – that was the goal the City of Spokane set and they exceeded it. In the time the campaign was on, they housed 102 homeless youth.

Brandi Murphy is one of them. She moved from Seattle to Spokane with her boyfriend five months ago in hopes of a better life. She says at first, it wasn’t too bad.

“Then we got put out on the streets because our family said figure it out on your own. It’s kind of scary after that…because the only place you have to go is your car.”

But then, she heard about SNAP. They told her about the 100 youth, 100 days campaign and she applied for a home. They went through the process, and were called back into SNAP’s office one day. They were told by their case worker that they were on their way to go sign a lease on home.

“It was having somewhere to sleep. Having blankets over you. Being able to stretch out instead of sleeping in the front of your car. It was amazing it was probably one of the best feelings I've ever felt in my life,” Brandi says.

With that are some new lessons and challenges. She’s working on getting a part-time job, and also wants to go back to school to better herself. Her dream is to get into business and see how high up she can go

“I just honestly want to be a CEO of a company just go into business and go as far as I can,” she says.

While the future might be scary, she’ll face any challenge like she has her entire life – head on. She just hopes her story can help others understand that everybody has to come from somewhere.

“We're all just normal human beings like we don't ask to be put in this situation. And we're doing everything we can to come out of it,” she says.

Even though the campaign is over, the work is not. The staff says that they are working to keep the momentum going and if you’re hoping to help out, get involved with an agency.