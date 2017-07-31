House of Charity to open 24/7 just in time for heat spell

Last year, Spokane’s House of Charity (HOC) attempted to become a full-time service center for the homeless, but that plan didn’t last.

But starting Tuesday, a few days into dangerous heat spell, HOC is once again prepared to run 24/7.

Staff at HOC says opening their doors full-time is completely coincidental, and not due to the hot temperatures. Staff says they plan on staying open 24/7 for the next five years, based on available funding.

Meanwhile, cooling centers for the homeless only open “when the temperature is predicted by the National Weather Service to be 100 (one hundred) degrees Fahrenheit or higher for three (3) consecutive days or more.”