2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Kate Burke

Elected Experience:

None

Other Professional Experience:

Legislative Assistant to 3rd Legislative District Washington State Senator Andy Billig, 2014-17.

Education:

Graduate of Lewis and Clark High School, Spokane, WA; Associate of Arts degree from Spokane Falls Community College, 2010.

Community Service:

Board Member of the Spokane YWCA, 2016-present; Founder of the Spokane Edible Tree Project, 2013-17; Board Member of Project Hope, 2013-17; Board Member of the Bicycle Advisory Board (2014 Chair), 2013-15.

Statement:

Northeast Spokane deserves a champion to build on the momentum of our community, fighting for the jobs and resources Spokane needs to thrive. As a member of the City Council, Kate Burke will be a strong voice for working families of Northeast Spokane. Kate strives to protect the character of local neighborhoods and improve community safety. Kate will prioritize efficient street maintenance, snow removal, and transportation projects, improving safety and connecting families to jobs and schools. Kate advocates for strong partnerships with small family businesses of Northeast Spokane and for job opportunities in Spokane. Kate is committed to serving Spokane.