2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Jacquelin Maycumber

*Protect Property Rights

*Create a Business Friendly Environment 

*Promote Economic Development 

*Lower Taxes

I am humbled and honored to serve the 7th District as the appointed Representative.  I am a biochemist, former law enforcement officer, elected school board member and part of the 7th District Legislative Team.  In the short time of my appointment, I successfully passed Legislation to assist the district in local wildfire control and the transfer of DNR surplus fire fighting equipment.  I co-sponsored Legislation regarding the Hirst tax shift and wrote multiple budget amendments to assist those directly affected by Hirst and local governments by PILT (payment in Lieu of taxes).  In addition, I have been tirelessly working on economic development.  I wrote HB 2195, to bring the environmental standards placed on manufactures to the state when building capitol projects.  At this time, the state holds manufactures to the highest environmental standards, then purchases building products from out of the country with little to no environmental protections.  If it is about the environment, we should incentivize our manufactures for doing business in Washington and providing living wage jobs.  Washington State needs to create a business friendly economy.  We need to remove the overburdening taxes and restrictions and let our innovations and communities thrive.  A true public servant, must have a servant’s heart.  However, I must confess, I also carry a Warriors Spirit.  I love the 7th District. I am from the district and I am willing to fight to protect it.  I see the strength of the District, the people, the independence and power of our Unity.  I ask for your vote.

