2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Tim Benn

2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Tim BennPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
Four juveniles hospitalized in I-90 crash after driver fell asleep
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four young people were injured and taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 90 about 15 miles west of Spokane.>>
Spokane man in ICU after jumping from bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is in the intensive care unit after an accident on the Spokane River Saturday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Convent of the Holy Names by Spokane Falls Community College. Firefighters say the man was floating down the river and decided to jump off an abandoned bridge in the area.>>
Spokane County deputies find man, daughter thought to have left Spokane for Egypt
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Deputies contacted Miller and his daughter earlier Sunday afternoon. They are both in the Spokane area and they are safe. It has been determined this incident is an ongoing civil custody dispute for the child and Miller has been cooperative with Major Crimes Detectives. Spokane Deputies thank everyone who provided tips and information throughout the day.>>
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway
JASPER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say a manhunt is underway after 12 inmates escaped from a jail, including two who were incarcerated on charges of attempted murder. Eight of those inmates were later recaptured, leaving four still at large. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook that the 12 inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail on Sunday.>>
PoliticalMore>>
Watchdog: Tight security hinders oversight of US Afghan aid
Supporters urge former Thai PM to fight as trial nears end
VP Pence in Estonia: Attack on 1 NATO ally is attack on all
Trump awards Medal of Honor to Army medic 48 years later
Kelly shows his clout: Scaramucci out as WH chief moves in
Sen. Flake faults GOP, Democrat partisanship for Trump rise
Bernie Sanders and Larry David share some 'identical DNA'
Republicans say time for Senate to move on from health care
The Latest: Trump found Scaramucci's remarks 'inappropriate'
Harvard sorry directory erroneously said Scaramucci was dead
