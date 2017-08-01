2017 PRIMARY ELECTION CANDIDATE STATEMENTS: Tim Benn

As a lifelong resident of North Spokane I am running because we need to have a more family-friendly and business friendly city. We need a City Council that is responsive to the needs of the district, because what is important to the residents should be important to City representatives.

My wife and I bought our home in Northeast Spokane 17 years ago and have provided services to the community with our child care business. As a husband, a father, and a property owner with business degrees and business experience I know that over burdensome regulation stifles growth and opportunities. I have worked to bring attention to the local issues of Spokane for the last 10 years as a citizen advocate, testifying in Olympia on behalf of families and businesses. I have also written legislation improving child safety that passed both House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law. I am currently the chair of the Minnehaha Neighborhood Council and have worked with Spokane Public Schools and brought a resolution to the Spokane City Council backed by nearly 200 signatures to win the installation of safety lights for Cooper Elementary. I believe I have the needed leadership skills to do the same work for all of District 1.

I think there are challenges facing the City of Spokane in the next five years and the outcomes will greatly depend on the type of leadership we have on the City Council. Some of the challenges we face today have not been properly addressed for so long, that we will likely be working on them five years from now. Those challenges include our infrastructure (streets and underground utilities), homelessness, property crimes and regional competitiveness in the job markets. I also believe we need to focus on the opportunities of the North/South Economic Corridor. Just this year we lost several companies, who were going to locate in NE Spokane, because the city does not have the needed infrastructure in place to accommodate new good paying jobs. The new freeway should not be used to pass by NE Spokane, it should be the completed infrastructure that makes District 1 a destination for jobs and housing.