BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane

Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
Spokane mother warns of swimmer's itch
SPOKANE, Wash. - With it being so hot out, it’s the perfect time to take a swim. And in the Inland Northwest, the perfect retreat isn’t hard to find. It’s something that Austin Knutson took advantage of last week. “I went swimming in the Pine River Park,” he says. But then, the next day, he woke up with bumps and a very itchy rash.>>
Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD according to the victim. Deputies were called to a home near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.>>
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway
ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.>>
BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane
Firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at the Hotel RL on North River Driver in Spokane.>>
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
House of Charity to open 24/7 just in time for heat spell
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year, Spokane’s House of Charity (HOC) attempted to become a full-time service center for the homeless, but that plan didn’t last. But starting Tuesday, a few days into dangerous heat spell, HOC is once again prepared to run 24/7. Staff at HOC says opening their doors full-time is completely coincidental, and not due to the hot temperatures.>>
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
City of Spokane reaches homeless youth housing goal
SPOKANE, Wash. - Housing 100 kids in 100 days – that was the goal the City of Spokane set and they exceeded it. In the time the campaign was on, they housed 102 homeless youth. Brandi Murphy is one of them. She moved from Seattle to Spokane with her boyfriend five months ago in hopes of a better life.>>
Cougar sighting reported in Spokane Valley near Evergreen Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers from the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not locate the cougar in Spokane Valley, however they did find tracks in the area and are setting up cameras in hopes of tracking it better. Officers say you shouldn't need to adjust your daily life, but please be aware of your surroundings. If you see the cougar, you are asked to please call the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 509-892-1001.>>
Spokane Valley Deputies searching for naked man 'high on LSD' accused of stabbing woman in the neck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are hoping you can help them find a man accused of robbing a woman, stabbing her in the neck, then stripping off his clothes and running away, all while high on LSD according to the victim. Deputies were called to a home near 15th and Dartmouth, just east of 16th and Dishman Mica Sunday evening for a report of a woman who had been stabbed in the neck.>>
Coeur d'Alene teachers work to redesign reading curriculum
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - At one point -- it doesn’t matter how long ago -- we were all first graders. And as years go by, methods for getting kids excited to read change. On Monday, teachers in Coeur d’Alene Schools are sitting where their kids sit. “We've gathered a group of teachers and administrators and instructional coaches to begin our work this year in redesigning much of how we teach reading,” Kate Orozco said.>>
