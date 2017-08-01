BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane

by Rob Curry, KHQ News Producer
Firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at the Hotel RL on North River Driver in Spokane.

Crews told KHQ's Morgan Marum the fire was contained to the kitchen. No word on how it started.

Some guests were evacuated but were let back inside after a short time.

