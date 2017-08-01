BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!



Community Events in Spokane and Surrounding Areas : http://www.spokane7.com/calendar/



Community Events in Kootenai County: http://www.kootenaievents.net/?



Spokane Movie Theater Locations: click here!



FREE summer movies at the Garland Theater: http://www.spokane7.com/calendar/events/71010/203042/



$1 Movies at Spokane Valley Regal Cinemas: http://www.spokane7.com/calendar/events/62153/177111/



Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene : http://www.kroccda.org/

(If you don't have a membership, you can buy a day pass. $12 for adults, $8 for kids and $9 for seniors)



YMCA Locations: http://www.ymcaspokane.org/locations/

(If you don't have a membership, you can buy a day pass. $10 for adults, $8 for kids)



Spokane County Pools and Splash Pads : https://www.spokanecounty.org/1644/Aquatics



City of Spokane Pools and Splash Pads : https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/



Mobius Children's Museum: http://mobiusspokane.org/mobius-childrens-museum/visit



Mobius Science Center : http://mobiusspokane.org/mobius-science-center



Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture: https://www.northwestmuseum.org/?



Spokane County Libraries:

Locations: https://www.scld.org/locations/

Event Calendar: https://scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar?ag=1,2,5,6,7,44



Spokane City Libraries:

Locations: http://www.spokanelibrary.org/open/

Event Calendar: http://www.spokanelibrary.org/calendar/



Five Mile Heights Pizza Parlor with Indoor Play Area : http://www.fivemileheightspizza.com/eventsparties/about-us/

McDonald's Locations With An Indoor Playplace: