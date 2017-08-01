BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids

With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!

Community Events in Spokane and Surrounding Areas: http://www.spokane7.com/calendar/ 

Community Events in Kootenai County: http://www.kootenaievents.net/?

Spokane Movie Theater Locations: click here!

FREE summer movies at the Garland Theater: http://www.spokane7.com/calendar/events/71010/203042/

$1 Movies at Spokane Valley Regal Cinemas: http://www.spokane7.com/calendar/events/62153/177111/

Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alenehttp://www.kroccda.org/
               (If you don't have a membership, you can buy a day pass. $12 for adults, $8 for kids and $9 for seniors)

YMCA Locations: http://www.ymcaspokane.org/locations/
               (If you don't have a membership, you can buy a day pass. $10 for adults, $8 for kids)

Spokane County Pools and Splash Padshttps://www.spokanecounty.org/1644/Aquatics

City of Spokane Pools and Splash Padshttps://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/

Mobius Children's Museum: http://mobiusspokane.org/mobius-childrens-museum/visit

Mobius Science Centerhttp://mobiusspokane.org/mobius-science-center

Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture: https://www.northwestmuseum.org/?

Spokane County Libraries: 
                      Locations: https://www.scld.org/locations/
                      Event Calendar: https://scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar?ag=1,2,5,6,7,44

Spokane City Libraries: 
                      Locations: http://www.spokanelibrary.org/open/
                      Event Calendar: http://www.spokanelibrary.org/calendar/

Five Mile Heights Pizza Parlor with Indoor Play Area: http://www.fivemileheightspizza.com/eventsparties/about-us/

McDonald's Locations With An Indoor Playplace: 

  • W 2211 WELLESLEY AVENUE
    SPOKANE, WA 99205
     
  • 4647 S REGAL ST
    SPOKANE, WA 99203
     
  • N 9305 NEWPORT HIGHWAY
    SPOKANE, WA 99212
     
  • W 12002 SUNSET HWY
    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA 99001
     
  • N 2222 ARGONNE ROAD
    SPOKANE, WA 99212
     
  • 1306 N LIBERTY LAKE RD
    LIBERTY LAKE, WA 99019
     

  • S 900 MAIN AVE
    DEER PARK, WA 99006
     

  • 1615 E SELTICE WAY
    POST FALLS, ID 83854

