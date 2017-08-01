Looking at your phone while crossing the street will be illegal - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Looking at your phone while crossing the street will be illegal in Honolulu

HONOLULU -

Beginning in October, looking at mobile devices while crossing the street in Honolulu will be illegal.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed into law a bill that bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other electronic devices while crossing the street. 

"Sometimes I wish there were laws that we did not have to pass, that perhaps common sense would prevail. But sometimes we lack common sense," Caldwell said before signing the bill.

Some have called the bill "intrusive" and "another attempt at local government overreach," while supporters feel it is needed to keep pedestrians safe and distraction free. 

"We're not out there to look for how many citations we can get," said Capt. Thomas Taflinger of the Honolulu Police Department's traffic division. "We're just out there to make sure everybody's safe." 

