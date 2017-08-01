UberEATS now delivering in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UberEATS now delivering in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

What are you doing for lunch today? If you're not sure, you have a new option to consider. 

UberEATS launches in Spokane on Tuesday and offers delivery of full menu items from roughly 100 Spokane-area restaurants. 

"UberEATS is for anyone who needs an easy and reliable way to get great food–no matter what they’re doing, where they are, or what time it is," said David Rutenberg, Uber EATS general manager for the Pacific Northwest. 

If this sounds like something you're interested in, you just need to download the UberEATS app (it's different from the regular Uber app), available for both iOS and Android. 

There are around 100 participating restaurants, including The Swinging Doors, Blackbird, The Boiler Room, Nudo Ramen House, Wild Dawgs,Thai Bamboo and many more. 

The prices of menu items are set by the restaurants and Uber will add a booking fee of $4.99, but the company says you will always see prices upfront so you know exactly what you'll be paying before you order. 

Maybe you're not hungry but are looking to make money being an UberEATS driver? Just CLICK HERE. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. "Never have I captured anything like this ever," said John Whichelow.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It's an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.

    ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A WSDOT employee found a handgun along I-90 Tuesday morning.  Maintenance specialist Corey Osborne told KHQ's Peter Maxwell he was picking up litter prior to mowing on the right shoulder of eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 when he came across the gun. Osborne says it looked like the gun slid across the road because it had scratch marks on it, however the serial number was in tact.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing for lunch today? If you're not sure, you have a new option to consider.  UberEATS launches in Spokane on Tuesday and offers delivery of full menu items from roughly 100 Spokane-area restaurants.  "UberEATS is for anyone who needs an easy and reliable way to get great food–no matter what they're doing, where they are, or what time it is," said David Rutenberg.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Skyfest may be over, but if you notice an increase in military aircraft over the Inland Northwest in the next two weeks, it's just an exercise. Fairchild Air Force Base is participating in the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest over the next couple of weeks. The exercise began on Monday with more than 3,700 military personnel from 30 countries also taking part. 

