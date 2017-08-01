UberEATS now delivering in Spokane

What are you doing for lunch today? If you're not sure, you have a new option to consider.

UberEATS launches in Spokane on Tuesday and offers delivery of full menu items from roughly 100 Spokane-area restaurants.

"UberEATS is for anyone who needs an easy and reliable way to get great food–no matter what they’re doing, where they are, or what time it is," said David Rutenberg, Uber EATS general manager for the Pacific Northwest.

If this sounds like something you're interested in, you just need to download the UberEATS app (it's different from the regular Uber app), available for both iOS and Android.

There are around 100 participating restaurants, including The Swinging Doors, Blackbird, The Boiler Room, Nudo Ramen House, Wild Dawgs,Thai Bamboo and many more.

The prices of menu items are set by the restaurants and Uber will add a booking fee of $4.99, but the company says you will always see prices upfront so you know exactly what you'll be paying before you order.