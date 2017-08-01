Handgun found by WSDOT employee along I-90 near Highway 2

A WSDOT employee found a handgun along I-90 Tuesday morning.

Maintenance specialist Corey Osborne told KHQ's Peter Maxwell he was picking up litter prior to mowing on the right shoulder of eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 when he came across the gun. Osborne says it looked like the gun slid across the road because it had scratch marks on it, however the serial number was in tact.

"Something you don't find every day," Osborne said. He also noted the gun wasn't chambered, but the magazine was full.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney told KHQ they ran the gun, which he described as a Taurus 9mm, but it wasn't registered to anyone. If you're missing your gun and can prove ownership, give the Washington State Patrol a call.