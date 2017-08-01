Saudi Arabia asks to be dropped from $100 billion lawsuit from 9 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Saudi Arabia asks to be dropped from $100 billion lawsuit from 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK (AP) - Saudi Arabia says it should be dropped from a Sept. 11 lawsuit victims' families filed because no evidence links it to the terrorist act.
    
Lawyers for Saudi Arabia made the request in papers filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
    
The U.S. ally argued that after 14 years it's time to free it from the $100 billion lawsuit.
    
It said claims against Saudi Arabia were based on thousands of pages of hearsay and speculation with no real proof it caused the attacks by knowingly or recklessly aiding terrorists.
    
After the filing, a New Jersey-based group representing 9/11 families and survivors said there's overwhelming evidence against the kingdom.
    
It said Saudi Arabia was trying to "duck, dodge and distract" from overwhelming proof of its involvement.

