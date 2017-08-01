Saudi Arabia asks to be dropped from $100 billion lawsuit from 9/11 attacks

Saudi Arabia asks to be dropped from $100 billion lawsuit from 9/11 attacksPosted: Updated:
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large
ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.>>
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane
Firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at the Hotel RL on North River Driver in Spokane.>>
Notice an increase in military air traffic above Spokane? It's part of a large air war exercise
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skyfest may be over, but if you notice an increase in military aircraft over the Inland Northwest in the next two weeks, it's just an exercise. Fairchild Air Force Base is participating in the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest over the next couple of weeks. The exercise began on Monday with more than 3,700 military personnel from 30 countries also taking part.>>
Researchers shut down AI that invented its own language, but not because of some 'Skynet' scenario
KHQ.COM - Today is August 1, 2017. According to Terminator 2: Judgment Day (which is what I base much of my life on), the Skynet Funding Bill was passed and Skynet went online on August 4, 1997. 25 days later, Skynet became self-aware. We all know what happened next. "Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th.>>
BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids
With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!>>
Saudi Arabia asks to be dropped from $100 billion lawsuit from 9/11 attacks
NEW YORK (AP) - Saudi Arabia says it should be dropped from a Sept. 11 lawsuit victims' families filed because no evidence links it to the terrorist act. Lawyers for Saudi Arabia made the request in papers filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. The U.S. ally argued that after 14 years it's time to free it from the $100 billion lawsuit.>>
Handgun found by WSDOT employee along I-90 near Highway 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - A WSDOT employee found a handgun along I-90 Tuesday morning. Maintenance specialist Corey Osborne told KHQ's Peter Maxwell he was picking up litter prior to mowing on the right shoulder of eastbound I-90 near Highway 2 when he came across the gun. Osborne says it looked like the gun slid across the road because it had scratch marks on it, however the serial number was in tact.>>
UberEATS now delivering in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - What are you doing for lunch today? If you're not sure, you have a new option to consider. UberEATS launches in Spokane on Tuesday and offers delivery of full menu items from roughly 100 Spokane-area restaurants. "UberEATS is for anyone who needs an easy and reliable way to get great food–no matter what they’re doing, where they are, or what time it is," said David Rutenberg.>>
Brady has top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list
NEW YORK - NFL training camps have been open for less than a week and Tom Brady is already on top of the league once again. The Patriots' superstar quarterback ranks No. 1 in merchandise sales in a list compiled by the NFL players union. The list is based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise tracking year-to-date results from March 1 to May 31.>>
Looking at your phone while crossing the street will be illegal in Honolulu
HONOLULU - Beginning in October, looking at mobile devices while crossing the street in Honolulu will be illegal. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed into law a bill that bans pedestrians from using cell phones and other electronic devices while crossing the street. "Sometimes I wish there were laws that we did not have to pass, that perhaps common sense would prevail.>>
Man posts video climbing 500ft. up Philadelphia City Hall tower
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man has posted an online video of himself climbing Philadelphia City Hall and its clock tower, which reaches about 500 feet (152 meters) into the air. The man, who identified himself on the video as Carson King, tells KYW-TV that he climbed the building while scaffolding was up this year for renovations and the maintenance of the bronze William Penn statue at its apex.>>
Man hid girlfriend's body in freezer, lived with impostor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer while another woman helped him and assumed the dead woman's life by moving into her home, using her credit cards and caring for her dog. The body was found last weekend at a Campbell home, near Youngstown. Authorities suspect it's a missing woman named Shannon Graves.>>
