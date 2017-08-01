Nintendo says Super NES Classic system will be available for pre-order later this month

If you missed out on Nintendo's NES Classic system, that they for some reason decided to make a limited edition despite a tremendous demand, then you're probably eagerly anticipating the Super NED Classic Edition system slated for release next month.

Nintendo announced on Tuesday via Facebook that the next step to getting one of those systems in your hands is getting closer. Potential buyers can pre-order the system at the end of this month.

"We appreciate the incredible anticipation that exists for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system, and can confirm that it will be made available for pre-order by various retailers late this month," Nintendo said. "A significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year."

"Throughout the balance of the calendar year," would seemingly imply that the Super NES System will also only be made available for a limited time.

Nintendo didn't announce which retailers would make pre-ordering available, but Business Insider suspects it will be "the usual suspects" like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop.

The SNES Classic Edition is a miniaturized version of the original console that works on the TVs of today. It will cost about $80 and come with 21 pre-loaded games, including the never-before released "Star Fox 2."

The system officially launches on September 29, but if the quick-selling original NES Classic Edition system taught us anything, it's that you better get those pre-orders in ASAP.