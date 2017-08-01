Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, July 1st

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) -- KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage.

Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, "This is real, folks!!!"

The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta (tuh-SET'-uh), who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday that the calf belongs to her grandmother. It is named Genie, in honor of Simmons.

Taccetta says the calf and its mother are doing fine and that Genie is a family favorite and won't be sold for slaughter.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) -- A Tennessee bride was arrested hours after saying "I do" when authorities say she pointed a gun at her groom.

Murfreesboro police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday that 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge.

Evans says officers responded to a report of Prichard and her husband arguing at a Clarion Inn motel a few hours after they were married. Police say witnesses reported that Prichard pulled a 9 mm pistol out of her dress, pointed it at her husband's head and pulled the trigger.

The gun wasn't loaded. Police say Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air.

It's unclear if Prichard has an attorney.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) -- New Hampshire police say they were forced to drag a driver out of his burning car after it crashed into a tree and he refused to leave, telling them he was a mechanic.

Police say a witness reported the crash in Pelham on Monday night and said the driver didn't want help from police or firefighters.

When they arrived, 53-year-old Michael Hines, of Derry, refused to get out of the car. Police say they removed him but he tried to get back in as the fire spread and the tires exploded.

Police dragged him out. Hines wasn't hurt.

He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer. A message was left at a possible number for Hines.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LONDON (AP) -- A British pub has apologized for turning away a group of trainee priests after mistaking them for rowdy bachelor-party revelers in costume.

The Archdiocese of Cardiff said Tuesday that seven Roman Catholic seminarians went to the City Arms in Cardiff, Wales, last week to celebrate the ordination of one of the group.

Father Michael Doyle said the clerics were turned away by a doorman, who told them "sorry gents, we have a policy of no fancy dress and no stag dos."

Doyle said the group was reprieved when a bar manager realized the clergyman were real. They were allowed in and given a round of beer on the house.

Assistant manager Matt Morgan said "thankfully they were all great sports and saw the funny side of the situation."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) If you're in the market for a rooster, a woman in Michigan has one she's looking to give away.

In an expletive-filled Facebook post, Denell McCaul, of Clarksville, Michigan, said that she wants to give away her rooster "FREE to good home. Well, any home really."

The rooster, which McCaul called an "inconsiderate jerk," is apparently up bright and early at 5:30 each morning, which the woman said is perfect "if your alarm is broken." She added the rooster "has no snooze button but will be quiet just long enough for you to fall back to sleep and then he'll start back up with his obnoxious cock-a-doodle-doing right outside of your windows."

McCaul, who owns several chickens according to another Facebook post, implied the rooster has superpowers.

"It's like he knows where you sleep and can zone in on that particular window so maybe he has some sort of special x-ray vision where he can see sleeping people behind walls," she wrote.

McCaul also joked the rooster was "an instructor of interpretive dance," because of the way she looked while chasing the animal away.

"He is also a perfect rooster if you want to start running... around your yard... while you're trying to get away from him," McCaul said. "He no longer goes after me as he is also an instructor of interpretive dance. Or at least that's what I imagine it looked like as I went after him flapping my arms, jumping up and down, kicking at him, yelling and screaming, and swinging a mop in his direction."

McCaul concluded her Facebook ad by saying she'll give away the rooster free of charge, but only if you can catch the animal, as she wants "to see your first interpretive dance lesson."

As of Tuesday night the post had been shared more than 57,000 times.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Police are investigating a bizarre heist of a 1,700-pound barbecue pit from a popular Albuquerque restaurant.

The Albuquerque Journal reports police say the black and red 200-gallon smoker smoke was stolen early Sunday.

Daniel Morgan, the owner of Pepper's Ole Fashion BBQ, says the smoker was cooking up a batch of brisket when it was taken.

Morgan says most of the meat the restaurant serves is prepared in an indoor barbecue pit and he uses the custom built apparatus for catering gigs.

No arrests have been made.

Morgan says he considered launching a crowdfunding page to help cover the $5,800 costs of a replacement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHICAGO (AP) - Having ended their title drought, the Chicago Cubs want their most notorious fan to share in their good fortune.

The Cubs announced Monday they were giving a World Series ring to Steve Bartman, who deflected a foul ball that might have landed in left fielder Moises Alou's glove with Chicago five outs from the World Series in 2003.

Bartman was harassed after the incident and has avoided the spotlight since. Chicago beat Cleveland last fall for its first championship since 1908.

The Cubs say they "hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter" and Bartman "continues to be fully embraced by this organization."

Bartman released a statement saying he is "deeply moved and sincerely grateful." He praised team owners the Ricketts family and management, and called the ring a reminder of "how we should treat each other in today's society."

"My hope is that we all can learn from my experience to view sports as entertainment and prevent harsh scapegoating, and to challenge the media and opportunistic profiteers to conduct business ethically by respecting personal privacy rights and not exploit any individual to advance their own self-interest or economic gain," he said. "Moreover, I am hopeful this ring gesture will be the start of an important healing and reconciliation process for all involved."

"While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization," he said. "After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today."

General manager Jed Hoyer said it's "impossible not to look at him in an incredibly sympathetic way." He said Bartman was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and his life has been "dramatically impacted indirectly by the Cubs organization, by this franchise, for 14 years."

"All that animosity, any scrutiny he gets, I hope that's gone," Hoyer added. "In some ways, it should never have been there in the first place. It's not a high point in Cubs history that this unsuspecting fan had his life altered by that foul ball. And now I think if giving him a ring and issuing statements and us winning the World Series allows that to go away, I think that's wonderful."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- A commuter is thanking two utility workers for finding her wedding ring after it plunged into a New York City sewer.

WCBS-TV reports suburban-New York resident Sarah Sommer, who is eight-months pregnant, was traveling through Grand Central Terminal when she felt uncomfortable and took off her ring to help her relax.

Sommer says before she knew it, the ring slipped out of her grasp, bounced along the sidewalk and dropped through a grate into the sewer. The distraught woman called 911 before flagging down a nearby Con Edison truck.

Con Ed workers Jason Wertheimer and Kenyatta Charles opened the grate, drained the sewer and found Sommer's ring. They say it was their daily good deed.

Sommer tells the station Monday they restored her faith in humanity.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A 20-year-old college student in Columbia, South Carolina, was able to escape her kidnappers after they couldn't figure out how to drive her car's stick shift, according to reports.

Three men approached Jordan Dinsmore around 1 a.m. last Wednesday in a dimly lit parking lot outside her apartment, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her if she continued to scream, The State reported.

After reportedly robbing her of her phone and purse, the men forced Dinsmore back into her car. It was then that the kidnappers, who Dinsmore said told her they would rape her, reportedly realized they couldn't drive the car because it was a stick shift.

One of the abductors ran away, while the other two ordered Dinsmore to drive to a nearby ATM.

"I was pleading with them to just take my stuff and let me go, but they said that I had to come with them," Dinsmore told The State.

Once at the ATM, Dinsmore said she unbuckled her seatbelt to learn forward and withdraw cash. It occurred to her that this was her moment to get away.

The kidnappers told her to drive to one of their relative's houses, where Dinsmore would have sex with one of the abductor's friends, the newspaper added.

Driving through an intersection close to the house, and with three cars coming toward her from the opposite direction, Dinsmore put the car in neutral and jumped out of the driver's seat.

"I just screamed, 'Call 911! Call 911! Someone just kidnapped me and threatened to shoot me!'" Dinsmore said.

Dinsmore told The State she's unsure of what happened to her abductors, but that she thinks the two ran off. Officers ultimately arrested two boys, ages 15 and 17, WCIV reported.

Following the incident, Dinsmore said, she'll "be driving a manual for the rest of my life."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A man in Florida recently came home to find something "beary" surprising.

Warren Woodard, of Longwood, spotted a black bear at his doorstep -- and thought it was snoozing or hurt, WKMG reported Friday.

Woodard told the station that he met his wife at the garage, and that she told him that there was a snoozing bear lying at the door.

He initially didn't believe her but saw the bear through the front door, according to WKMG. He reportedly took some photos and made a 911 call.

Woodard said that a second officer who arrived "must have made some kind of noise, because at that point, the bear jumped up and took off. (The first officer) yelled at me, 'Look out!' He ran right toward me. So I ran back around and into the garage."

He theorized that the bear may have been attempting to avoid rainy weather.

"I think the bear had got caught up in it, and here's a nice dry place," Woodard said.