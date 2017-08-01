Deputies arrest robbery suspect armed with a knife in Spokane Va - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies arrest robbery suspect armed with a knife in Spokane Valley

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported robbery at ShopKo on E. Sprague Monday evening. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Cody B Weston, threatened an employee with a knife when confronted about stealing from the store. Then he took off on foot, but was later arrested after deputies found him hiding in some bushes behind a business.

Spokane Valley deputy Louis Acosta responded to a report of a suspicious person running through yards in the 200 block of S. Evergreen. The description of the suspicious man matched the description of the suspect who had just threatened ShopKo employees after he was confronted for stealing electronics.

Deputy Acosta gathered more info from tips by alert citizens, and drove east on 3rd Avenue from Evergreen and found a man matching Weston's description walking eastbound. When Deputy Acosta turned on his lights, Weston took off and ran through yards toward Sprague. Acosta got back in his car and drove around the back of Ref Sports Bar on Sprague and found Weston hiding in some bushes. 

This time Weston complied with commands and he was taken into custody without incident.

A ShopKo employee identified Weston as the man who stole items from the store, pulled out a knife when he was confronted. He reportedly told employees to "back off"

Deputy Clay Hilton also arrived to assist with his K9 partner Bane. With Weston in custody, Deputy Hilton and K9 Bane began an article search for discarded evidence and property. K9 Bane tracked west from where Weston was arrested and then southbound. During the search Bane led Deputy Hilton to a discarded cell phone. After the phone was recovered Bane continued to track to 3rd near Evergreen to a blue recycle bin. Weston's knife was found hidden on the south side of the bin. A pair of sunglasses was located on top of the bin and a can of pepper spray and two hypodermic needles were found inside.

Weston declined to answer question. He was transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for First Degree Robbery.

