Man accused of shooting 2 deputies found fit to face charges

An Idaho man accused of shooting two Bonner County sheriff's deputies in January has been found to be mentally capable of facing the charges against him after spending time at a medical facility.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday that 31-year-old Adam Deacon Foster had previously underwent a mental health evaluation and was found to be dangerously mentally ill and unable to assist in his own defense. But Bonner County Magistrate Court Judge Tera Harden says Foster is now ready to face two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Foster is accused of shooting deputies Michael Gagnon and Justin Penn as they and a third deputy went to his house to arrest him on a misdemeanor battery warrant.

Gagnon and Penn were hospitalized with severe injuries and survived.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 9.

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

