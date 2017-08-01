Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons

Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene SimmonsPosted: Updated:
Was there a UFO sighting at Skyfest?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Were you at Skyfest this past weekend? And did you see a UFO? At least one man claims he did, and believes he has the video evidence to support his case. “Never have I captured anything like this ever,” said John Whichelow.>>
Spokane man critically injured in botched bridge jump
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man jumped off a bridge, trying to do a backflip into the Spokane River, but instead, he got critically injured and was rushed to the ICU. Cell phone video shows just how dangerous it can be. Rowan Clark was there Saturday with his friends. It’s an abandoned bridge near TJ Meenach where people who know about it like playing.>>
12 inmates escape Alabama jail using peanut butter; 1 still at large
ASPER, Ala. - It's being called, "The great peanut butter escape!" Yes, we said peanut butter. It's what 12 inmates apparently used to break out of an Alabama jail Sunday evening. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Department, the inmates used peanut butter to change the numbers above a jail cell door and trick a new employee who was monitoring the circuit cameras to open the door which actually led outside.>>
Firefighter loses home to fire in Sagle
SAGLE, Idaho - A man who fights fires to protect land and homes for a living experienced the worst on Monday after he came home to find his own home burned to the ground. The family says they are hanging in there. Flames ripped through their house late Sunday.>>
BREAKING: Early Morning Fire at Hotel RL in Spokane
Firefighters were called out to an early morning fire at the Hotel RL on North River Driver in Spokane.>>
Notice an increase in military air traffic above Spokane? It's part of a large air war exercise
SPOKANE, Wash. - Skyfest may be over, but if you notice an increase in military aircraft over the Inland Northwest in the next two weeks, it's just an exercise. Fairchild Air Force Base is participating in the largest air war exercise ever seen in the Pacific Northwest over the next couple of weeks. The exercise began on Monday with more than 3,700 military personnel from 30 countries also taking part.>>
Fire destroys barn at Coeur d'Alene wedding venue
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One structure was lost and two others were damaged after a fire at a wedding venue near Coeur d'Alene Tuesday afternoon. Officials on scene say the fire started in a barn at the Settlers Creek wedding venue and then spread into some nearby brush. The barn was destroyed and at least two others suffered damage, but crews from multiple districts were able to get a hand the blaze rather quickly.>>
Spokane Boy Scouts lend helping hand to create defensible space during fire season
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you need help getting rid of brush to create a defensible space around your home? Well, some Boy Scouts would really like to help you out. Chris and Logan saw KHQ’s segment about how important defensible space is during the hot summer months. They and their father came up with an idea on how they could give back to the community.>>
Mt. Spokane expansion moving forward
MT. SPOKANE - Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park won a Washington State Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that will allow the planned expansion to move forward. Construction will begin Wednesday on the mountain's backside, creating nearly 80 additional acres of groomed trails and seven new runs.>>
August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results
SPOKANE, Wash. - August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates and results.>>
Police: Woman slashes officer in face
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - Police say a woman slashed a Vancouver police officer in the face with a knife. The Columbian reports police responded to a Vancouver apartment Monday night and allegedly found 26-year-old Mariah Dickison pulling a metal sign out of the ground. Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp says Dickison ran with the sign when officers arrived and that a Taser had no effect on her.>>
Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage. Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, "This is real, folks!!!" The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.>>
Man accused of shooting 2 deputies found fit to face charges
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man accused of shooting two Bonner County sheriff's deputies in January has been found to be mentally capable of facing the charges against him after spending time at a medical facility.>>
Deputies arrest robbery suspect armed with a knife in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported robbery at ShopKo on E. Sprague Monday evening. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Cody B Weston, threatened an employee with a knife when confronted about stealing from the store. Then he took off on foot, but was later arrested after deputies found him hiding in some bushes behind a business.>>
BEAT THE HEAT: Places to escape the heat with your kids
With the hottest heat wave of 2017 on its way, we want to help you and your kids stay cool. We're putting together a list of locations you can take your kids to get out of the heat but still be entertained and get some energy out!>>
Nintendo says Super NES Classic system will be available for pre-order later this month
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you missed out on Nintendo's NES Classic system that they for some reason decided to make a limited edition despite a tremendous demand, then you're probably eagerly anticipating the Super NED Classic Edition system slated for release next month. Nintendo announced on Tuesday via Facebook that the next step to getting one of those systems in your hands is getting closer.>>
