Police: Woman slashes officer in face

Police say a woman slashed a Vancouver police officer in the face with a knife.

The Columbian reports police responded to a Vancouver apartment Monday night and allegedly found 26-year-old Mariah Dickison pulling a metal sign out of the ground.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp says Dickison ran with the sign when officers arrived and that a Taser had no effect on her.

Kapp says officers started to arrest her after she tripped and says that she then produced a knife and slashed officer Matthew Hoover in the face.

Kapp says Hoover was treated at a local hospital and released.

Dickison remains in jail on investigation of assault on an officer with bail set at $200,000.

