August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

August 1, 2017 Primary Election Results

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

August 1st, 2017 - WA Primary Election

The first results are expected to come in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Keep checking this story for updates.

Spokane County

Legislative District 7 - State Senator

  • Karen Hardy (D)
  • Shelly Short (R)

Legislative District 7 - State Representative Position 1

  • Susan Swanson (D)
  • Jacquelin Maycumber (R)

Judicial - Superior Court Judge Position 6

  • Jocelyn Cook
  • J. Scott Miller
  • Tony Hazel

City of Medical Lake - Mayor

  • Shirley Maike
  • Mikeal Suniga
  • Laura Parsons

City of Medical Lake - Council Position 2

  • Monica C. Manza
  • Elizabeth Rosenbeck
  • John Merrick

City of Medical Lake - Council Position 4

  • Tony Harbolt
  • Destiny Stein
  • Don Kennedy

City of Medical Lake - Council Position 5

  • Michael Deeley
  • Gary J. Plumlee
  • Theodore E. Olson

City of Spokane - District 1 Council Position 2

  • Kathryn Alexander
  • Kate Burke
  • Tim Benn

City of Spokane - District 2 Council Position 2

  • Breean L. Beggs
  • Tony Kiepe
  • Andy Dunau
  • Bruce Vonada

City of Spokane - District 3 Position 2

  • Brian Burrow
  • Candace Mumm
  • Matthew Howes

City of Spokane Valley - Council Position 1

  • Rod Higgins
  • Al (Albert) Merkel
  • Chris Jackson

City of Spokane Valley - Council Position 5

  • Ingemar (Lloyd) Woods
  • Angie Beem
  • Pamela Haley
  • Robert (Rocky) Samson

Spokane School District No. 81 Director Position 5

  • Miranda Ackerman
  • Mike Wiser
  • Jennifer Muroya Thomas
  • Jessica Yocom

Whitman County

Pullman School District No. 267 Director District 4

  • Nathan J. Roberts
  • Lipi Turner-Rahman
  • Elizabeth (Liz) Siler
  • Karl M. Johanson

Town of Garfield - Mayor

  • Jarrod Pfaff
  • Ray McCown
  • Terri Linderman

Town of Garfield - Council Position 5

  • Rebecca Strange-Jones
  • Tom Tevlin
  • Kevin Pickron

City of Pullman - Ward 1 Council Position 1

  • Al (Alan) Sorensen
  • Hannah Krauss
  • Eric Fejeran

City of Pullman - Ward 2 Council Position 2

  • Dan Records
  • Garren Shannon
  • Troy J. Smith
  • Austin Brown

Garfield County

  • County Sheriff
  • Steve Krouse (R)
  • Drew W. Hyer (R)

Pend Oreille County

State Senator - District 7

  • Karen Hardy (D)
  • Shelly Short (R)

Legislative District 7 - State Representative Position 1

  • Susan Swanson (D)
  • Jacquelin Maycumber (R)

Fire Protection - District 4 - Commissioner Position 2

  • Baneta (Bonnie) Sheffler
  • Lee Sumerlin
  • Ryan Tellessen

Douglas County

East Wenatchee Water - Water Commissioner 1

  • Mike McCourt
  • John D. Sterk
  • Nick Warner

Eastmont School District - Director 4

  • Jack Nieborsky
  • Dave Piepel
  • John M. Brangwin
  • Don Shennum

Okanogan County

State Senator - District 7

  • Karen Hardy (D)
  • Shelly Short (R)

Legislative District 7 - State Representative Position 1

  • Susan Swanson (D)
  • Jacquelin Maycumber (R)

Hospital District 4 - Commissioner District 4

  • Marylou Kriner
  • Jean Pfeifer
  • Helen Casey

Tonasket School District No. 404 - Director District 2

  • Michael Turnington
  • Jeff Yeckel
  • Robert P. Wilson
  • Clint Duchow

Tonasket School District No. 404 - Director District 4

  • Allen Godwin
  • Rene Maldonado
  • Ernesto Cerrillo

Ferry County

State Senator - District 7

  • Karen Hardy (D)
  • Shelly Short (R)

Legislative District 7 - State Representative Position 1

  • Susan Swanson (D)
  • Jacquelin Maycumber (R)

Stevens County

State Senator - District 7

  • Karen Hardy (D)
  • Shelly Short (R)

Legislative District 7 - State Representative Position 1

  • Susan Swanson (D)
  • Jacquelin Maycumber (R)

City of Chewelah - Mayor

  • Dorothy Knauss
  • Bob Belknap
  • David Wantland

City of Chewelah - Council Position 1

  • Nicole Norvell
  • Candice Capoeman
  • John H. Kabosky

City of Chewelah - Council Position 2

  • Cori Wuesthoff
  • Dee Henderson
  • Joseph Weant

Chewelah School District No. 36 - Director District 1

  • Judith Bean
  • T. O. Bakken
  • Bill Lacy

City of Kettle Falls - Mayor

  • Dave Presley
  • Dale M. Drake
  • Dorothy Slagle
  • John Ridlington

Town of Northport - Mayor

  • Brian A. Jouget
  • Mike Lamb
  • Beverly M. Chapman

Grant County

Moses Lake School District No. 161 - Director District 4

  • Elliott Goodrich
  • Kevin J. Donovan
  • James Liebrecht

Wilson Creek School District No. 167 - Director Position 5

  • Ron Lesser
  • Lane Ribail
  • Teresa (Teri) Garay

City of Moses Lake - Council Position 1

  • Dean Hankins
  • Todd Voth
  • Michael Riggs

City of Quincy - Mayor

  • Scott B. Lybbert
  • Ricardo Ruesga
  • Ricardo (Ric) Garces
  • Paul D. Worley

City of Soap Lake - Council Position 4

  • Robert L. Brown
  • Judith E. Gorman
  • Debra Parmeter Still     

