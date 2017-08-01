Mt. Spokane expansion moving forward

Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park won a Washington State Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that will allow the planned expansion to move forward. Construction will begin Wednesday on the mountain's backside, creating nearly 80 additional acres of groomed trails and seven new runs. The new area is expected to be fully operational by the 2018-19 season.

“As good stewards of the land, we provide recreation for everyone so this is a win for the entire region,” said Brad McQuarrie, general manager of Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park. “Mt. Spokane serves a very strong need in our region by providing accessible, affordable winter recreation. The timing is ideal because the past couple of seasons we’ve been bursting at the seams with more skiers than ever.”

McQuarrie said skier visits and ski school programs at Mt. Spokane have reached record-breaking numbers over the past two seasons. He credits strong winter snowfalls and a trend in the region’s youth becoming more active outdoors for the explosive popularity of the mountain.

“This is a very exciting day for every skier in our region. What this means is that we can now turn our vision into a reality so that more skiers can enjoy more of the mountain and the entire community can enjoy the benefits, ” McQuarrie added. “We are grateful to every friend and supporter because together we will make this happen.”