Spokane Boy Scouts lend helping hand to create defensible space during fire season

Do you need help getting rid of brush to create a defensible space around your home? Well, some Boy Scouts would really like to help you out.

Chris and Logan saw KHQ’s segment about how important defensible space is during the hot summer months. They and their father came up with an idea on how they could give back to the community.

“We try to help others in need who can't really get to it because they might be disabled or don't have the time for it,” Chris says.

It’s something their father, Rob Klase, taught them. It’s a lesson that’s been passed down from Rob’s scoutmaster from when he was younger.

“My sons, when they showed interest, I decided that I was going to pass that along. I wasn't going to stop his legacy. Pay it forward so to speak,” Rob says.

Rob is disabled himself and says the Spokane community has helped him out when he was in a wheelchair trying to get through the snow. So this is a way for him to give back too.

“The only thing we as humans have is our word, our bond. If we cannot pass that on then what do we have? Nothing. All we have is our compassion as humans,” he says.

So if you need help, give them a call at 509-981-6378.