Fire destroys barn at Coeur d'Alene wedding venue

One structure was lost and two others were damaged after a fire at a wedding venue near Coeur d'Alene Tuesday afternoon.

Officials on scene say the fire started in a barn at the Settlers Creek wedding venue and then spread into some nearby brush. The barn was fully engulfed when crews arrived and a plume of smoke could be seen for miles. The barn was destroyed and at least two other buildings were damaged, but crews from multiple districts were able to get a hand the blaze.

About 20-30 acres of land was also lost.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.