AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16- - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

AMBER ALERT: CANCELLED Spokane County Sheriff's Office finds 16-month-old girl safely in Spokane

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MEAD -

UPDATE: A 16-month-old girl abducted by her father on Monday has been found and is safe following an AMBER Alert Tuesday evening. Spokane County Sheriff says the girl is safe and okay.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a child who was last seen in Mead Washington and is believed to be in danger.

Summer C Fechner is 16 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be 3 feet tall and 24 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white brown and pink sundress.

Authorities say the child may be in the company of David W. Reed. He is a 37 year old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 200 lbs. They may be traveling in a 1993 green Ford Explorer with Washington license plate BFW5796.

If you know the child's whereabouts call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Fechner was taken by her biological father on Monday. Reed recently got a new job but quit Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m. He apparently tried to sell the child's stroller yesterday for money to go to a garage sale. He has a history of drug use and bi-polar activity. Attempts to contact him have not been successful and there are concerns for the child's welfare.

