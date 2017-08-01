AMBER ALERT: Spokane County Sheriff's Office searching for abducted child

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a child who was last seen in Mead Washington and is believed to be in danger.

Summer C Fechner is 16 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be 3 feet tall and 24 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white brown and pink sundress.

Authorities say the child may be in the company of David W. Reed. He is a 37 year old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 200 lbs. They may be traveling in a 1993 green Ford Explorer with Washington license plate BFW5796.

If you know the child's whereabouts call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

Fechner was taken by her biological father on Monday. Reed recently got a new job but quit Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m. He apparently tried to sell the child's stroller yesterday for money to go to a garage sale. He has a history of drug use and bi-polar activity. Attempts to contact him have not been successful and there are concerns for the child's welfare.